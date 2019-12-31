Robert Huewe

Robert “Bob” Huewe, 77, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Sanford Fargo Hospital, surrounded by his wife and children.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Dec. 31 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker with Father Tim Lange officiating. Interment is at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
Born in Remsen, Iowa, May 22, 1942, to Gerland and Celeste (Freyman) Huewe, Bob was raised in Remsen and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School. After high school, he attended college at the University of Iowa, studying Industrial Engineering and becoming a lifelong Hawkeye fan.
Through a mutual friend, Bob met his lifelong love, Margy. They were wed June 22, 1963, in Sioux City. After his college graduation, Bob got a job at Eli Lilly Company in Indianapolis, Ind., in telecommunications, where he proudly worked for 27 years. He and Margy made their home in Martinsville, Ind., where they lived until 1992.
A true family man, Bob and Margy were blessed with four children — Brenda, Brigit, Michelle and Brian. Bob lived for his family and his greatest joy was watching his children grow and learn. He also loved spending time with, and teaching his six grandkids — Robert, Jacob, Jennifer, Makena, Hayden and Bria.
In addition to his children and grandchildren, Bob adored his fur babies. He has two dogs, Simba III and Silver, both labs. Bob and his “boys” would spend their evenings together, watching TV.
In 1992, Bob, Margy and their youngest child Brian moved to Bayside Resort in Walker to pursue their dream of resort ownership. Together, they ran the resort where Bob flourished with new skills. Bob was a true engineer and his engineering touches can be witnessed throughout the resort. Bob, always the avid fisherman, quickly learned Leech Lake and was always happy to share his knowledge with his family and resort guests. Bob’s dream of resort ownership exemplified his commitment to family. Through the resort, he was able to keep his and Margy’s family connected and bring them closer together. He will be fondly remembered by all of his guests, who became his dearest friends/extended family.
Bob was a quiet man with a quick wit, was always happy to help anyone who had a question and loved to share his knowledge. He was very giving and gave what he could to better those around him. He was a 50-year member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, a third-degree knight in the Knights of Columbus and a founding member of the Leech Lake Tourism Bureau.
Bob is survived by his wife, Margy; daughters, Brenda (Tim) and Brigit; son, Brian (Nicky); six grandchildren, Robert, Jacob, Jennifer, Makena, Hayden and Bria; brother Phil; sister Sr. Helen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and infant daughter, Michelle.
Arrangements provided by Dennis Funeral Home in Walker, Minn.
