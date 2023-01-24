Robert Jewell
Photo submitted

Robert “Bob” John Jewell Sr., 84, passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

A visitation for Bob will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker with a 2 p.m. graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker to follow.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Jewell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments