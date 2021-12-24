Robert “Bob” Krizan, 70, of Walker, Minn., passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service, Walker, Minn. (whisperingpinesnorth.com).

