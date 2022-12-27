Robert Russel Lee, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Laporte, Minn.
Robert was born on June 16, 1956, the son of Gwendolyn (Patterson) and Robert Lee in Ladysmith, Wis.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He could not sit still; he was always finding something to do. He enjoyed having fish frys, cooking, playing cribbage, doing the morning crossword puzzle in the paper, and scratch offs. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and a Minnesota Twins fan. He was a handyman and a bit of a perfectionist, believing in taking the time to do things right the first time.
Over the years, Robert brought many dogs home and he loved them all very much. He was known for his contagious smile and always happy demeanor; he was always making everyone around him laugh and have fun. Robert was a kind man, willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone he met along the way. Above all else, family time was the most important time to him. Robert will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Gwendolyn and Robert; and an uncle, Dave Lee.
Family that Robert leaves behind to cherish his loving memory are his significant other, Stephanie Englund of Laporte; daughter Katie (David) Borland of Laporte; son Robert “RJ” (Tyler) Lee of Laporte; brothers Dennis (Linda) Lee, Doug (Jan) Lee, Randy (Chris) Lee; sister Janice (Bob) Lauer; three grandchildren, Cooper, Oliver and Lennox; close family members Dustin Ovitt, Owen (Ciana) Ovitt; close friends Tyler Buckentin, Robbie (Susan) Goerlich and their children, Peyton and Anthony, Jerry Benedix, Todd Horel; and many other family and friends.
A memorial service for Robert will be held Jan. 6 at 11 a.m., with visitation two hours prior to the service all to be held at Northern Peace Funeral Home, 114 Tianna Drive, in Walker. The service will be led by Jarrod Mankie. Robert’s urn bearer will be his son, RJ. Honorary urn bearers are Dustin Ovitt, Owen Ovitt, Tyler Buckentin, Robbie Goerlich, Jerry Benedix and Todd Horel. Robert’s final resting place will be at home with family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Robert’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
