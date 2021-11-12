Robert Meeks

Robert “Bob” Meeks, age 73, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his St. Peter, Minn., home after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held Nov. 27, at 2 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter.Visitation will be at the St. Peter Funeral Home Nov. 26, 4-6:30 p.m., and one hour prior to the service at the church. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, masks will be required at both the funeral home and the church. The service will be live streamed on Trinity Lutheran (St Peter) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TrinLuth) and will be available after the service on the St. Peter Funeral Home website www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com Private burial will be at a later time.
Bob was born June 17, 1948, in Park Rapids to Gene and Betty (Renner) Meeks of Walker. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Walker High School in 1966 and continued his education, graduating from Bemidji State University with a degree in history. Bob served his country for six years in the United States Army Reserves.
Bob dedicated 38 years of his professional life to the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA). During his years as a lobbyist for MSBA and eventually as the executive director, Bob became well known and respected as a champion for public school education throughout the state.
Bob was also active in the St. Peter community. He was honored to serve as a St. Peter School Board member and was also involved in several community organizations and boards. After retirement, Bob enjoyed working part-time as a court bailiff for the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.
In 1984, Bob married Annette Anderson, and they made their home in St. Peter for 37 years. His pride and joy, their daughter Christine, was born in 1987. He deeply loved his family and they were his highest priority in life.
Bob maintained his connection to Walker and had many life-long friends. His family always looked forward to their annual vacation in Walker where Bob would reconnect with family and friends, hunt for the perfect Christmas presents for his family, and could be found reading the latest book from his favorite Minnesota authors.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Betty Meeks; brother, Ron Meeks; brother-in-law, Gary Kluckman; father and mother-in-law, J. Donald and Arlein Anderson; and nephews Derek Edgar and Matthew Edgar.
He is survived by his wife, Annette and their daughter, Christine Meeks of Mankato; brother and sister, Jack (Annette) Meeks of Minneapolis, and Rosemary Kluckman of Mound; sisters-in-law and brothers-in law, Mary Meeks of Baxter, David (Carol) Anderson of Lake Oswego, Ore., and Cheryl (Brad) Edgar of Bird Island; eight nieces and nephews and their families; as well as many extended family members and wonderful friends.
Bob’s family is very thankful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support from so many during his illness and after his death. In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to the family, which will use them to set up a scholarship program for a senior at St. Peter High School, or to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice.
Bob was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.
