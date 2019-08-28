Robert Nagel

Robert “Bob” Nagel, 78, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away peacefully at home Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with his wife and daughters by his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Sept. 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack. A gathering time will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, with a luncheon following the mass. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack.
Bob was born Sept. 30, 1940, in Hackensack to Ewald and Carrie Nagel. He graduated from Hackensack High School then received his master of science degree from the University of Bemidji. On Aug. 26, 1967, he married Johanna “Jenny” Miller at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union, Minn.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Jenny; daughter, Lisa (Erik) and their children, Sam and Ty; daughter, Sarah (Derek), and their children, Kaitlyn, Dawson, and Brandon; daughter, Kristen (Nate) and their children, Wesley, Dylan and Brandon; daughter, Laura (Jesse); brother, Richard (Kay) Nagel; sisters, Gladys Chelte and Sandy Richardson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ewald and Carrie Nagel; sisters, Donna Westlund and June Sycks; niece, Patty Finney; and brothers-in-law, Dale Westlund, Vern Chelte, Jack Finney, Duane “Chum” Sycks and Ernie Richardson.
Bob and his wife moved to Stillwater in 1968 where he started his 33-year career teaching technology education at Stillwater High School. In 1972 they moved to Somerset, Wis., where he played an active role in St. Anne’s Catholic Church and School. As a third-degree Knight, Bob had an honorary membership and was a past grand knight of the Somerset Council of Knights of Columbus.
In 2003 Bob and Jenny purchased land on Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack where they built their retirement home. He enjoyed his retirement years fishing, spending time with friends and family, traveling, and spending winters in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Bob had a warm smile, helping hand and genuine love for his family. He was known for always offering a listening ear and giving others the benefit of the doubt. A quote from a colleague, “I had the opportunity to work with some great people and Bob, you are at the head of the list!”
There were a few trademark quotes that described his kindness, hard work and energy: “Put forth the effort to make it a great day!” “Be good to all people, you never know what someone’s burdens might be.” And finally, “If it is to be, it is up to me!”
Bob will be missed, loved and never forgotten.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses who cared for Bob during his cancer journey. We especially thank Father Tim Lange for the spiritual care he extended to Bob and his family. Our gratitude goes out to Bob’s Good Samaritan Hospice nurse, Mariah, for her calming presence, gentle spirit and guidance while providing loving care for Bob.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn.
