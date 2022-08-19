Robert “Bob” Sipes, 82, of Walker, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Bob was born in 1939 to James and Margaret Sipes in Frazee. He was united in marriage to Pamella Lu Cole in 1965. While he started his career as a Tool and Die Maker for John Deere in Waterloo Iowa, he and Pam soon headed north and purchased Maplewood Resort in Walker in 1970. He remained there until his death.
Over the years, Bob and Pam traveled extensively to six continents and over 50 countries. Fondest memories included visiting Russia, China, Tasmania, Scotland, the Amazon, and South Africa. Between all of the travels, they spent their summers at Leech Lake and their winters at their villa in Tobago, West Indies, enjoying the tropical island lifestyle. Friends admired him for his patience and easygoing nature, as well as his ability to keep up with Pam. They were always on the go, yet always found time to stop for a grill out with friends and family on the beach or a quick outing in the boat.
Bob is survived by his son Greg (Lori), daughter Chris (Tony), grandchildren Cole, Brian, and Samantha, as well as by extended family and many friends.
A casual celebration of his life will be held at Maplewood Resort at 2 p.m. Sept. 4, which would have been Bob and Pam’s 57th wedding anniversary.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Sipes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
