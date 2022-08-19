Robert Sipes
Photo submitted

Robert “Bob” Sipes, 82, of Walker, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Bob was born in 1939 to James and Margaret Sipes in Frazee. He was united in marriage to Pamella Lu Cole in 1965. While he started his career as a Tool and Die Maker for John Deere in Waterloo Iowa, he and Pam soon headed north and purchased Maplewood Resort in Walker in 1970. He remained there until his death.

