Robert Wolff

Robert William Wolff, 81, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, due to pneumonia and multiple organ failures.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bob was born to William and Lucille Wolff on June 13, 1939, in Kimball. He married Ramona Erickson on June 13, 1964, and together they raised two children in rural Hackensack.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mona Wolff of Hackensack; son, Mitch Wolff of Lakeville; and daughter, Heather Wolff of Simcoe, Ontario; as well as four grandchildren.
Following his graduation from St. Cloud State, Bob continued to be employed there until he joined Holt, Rinehart and Winston Publishing Company. He worked as a sales representative for only a short time and quickly rose to become a regional vice president.
After moving to Hackensack in 1978, he spent his free time fishing, hunting and volunteering his time assisting the high school football coaching staff at Walker-Hackensack High School.
Bob was also an active Hackensack American Legion member, spending many hours on community events and projects and was commander for two years. He enjoyed being “Santa” for many years at the annual Children’s Christmas Party. Playing softball was another one of his passions. As pitcher, he led the “East Hack” team to many victories at both district and regional levels.
Above all, Bob was a loving father and husband and an incredibly proud grandfather. He will be missed dearly.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.
