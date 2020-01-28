Rodney Sletten

Rodney Adolph Sletten, 76, of Laporte, Minn., passed away at home Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
A celebration of Rodney’s life will be held at the Laporte Community Bible Church Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Matt Sconce will officiating. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to services beginning at 10 at the church. Honorary pallbearers for Rodney will be Skip Morris, Walt Renskers, Clyde Bell, Gordy Pierce, all the bricklayers of Local Union No. 1 in Minneapolis and all his nieces and nephews. Inurnment will be in the Lakeport Cemetery in Laporte at a later date.
Rodney was born to Adolph and Helen (Johnson) Sletten March 8, 1943, at home on the farm, first of twins, with brother Raymond. He graduated from Bemidji High School in 1961 and married Pearl (Cotant) Sletten in 1963. Rodney farmed and was a union bricklayer for 50-plus years. He was a union representative for the bricklayers for the last few years before his retirement.
Rodney is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife Pearl; two sons, Anthony (Ellen) of Holmen, Wis., and Gregory of Laporte; granddaughter, Alexandria Sletten of Fairbanks, Alaska; grandson, Sgt. Shane (Nichole) Sletten of Fort Bragg, N.C.; sister, Violet (Ray) Suther of Bemidji; and two brothers, twin Raymond (Nancy) of Zapata, Texas and Lengby, and Russell (Marlene) of Minneapolis.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Rodney’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
