Roger Fagerman
Photo submitted

Roger Duane Fagerman, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Walker, Minn.

A celebration of Roger’s life was held June 4 at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker, with Pastor Matthew McWaters officiating. Military Honors were accorded by the Walker American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard.

Honorary urn bearers were Jay Fagerman, Guy Fagerman, Shaun Truax, Jerad Fagerman, Darin Fagerman, Doug Fagerman, Brad Fagerman and Gary Fagerman. Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker at a later date.

Roger was born in Upsala, Minn., Oct. 3, 1930, the son of George and Frances (Oestriech) Fagerman.

Roger grew up and attended school in Upsala until 1942 when he moved to Walker and finished school.  Following school, he enlisted and served in the Army Air Corp, later known as the United States Air Force, from 1947 until his honorable discharged in 1951. Roger returned to work various jobs around the Minneapolis area which included tow truck driver, and a small appliance rebuilder until he got a job in Minnegasco for 16 years, where he became a service technician, then worked at West Tonka Plumbing and Heating until he and wife Jan bought the gas station and laundromat in Akeley that they ran for seven years.

In 1978 they moved to Walker where Roger would continue servicing, sales and installation of appliances in the community.  He joined the Walker American Legion Post 134 and was a very proud member of the Civil Air Patrol for over 26 years. The Walker community will miss his gentleness and wisdom.

The family that Roger joins again are his parents, Francis and George Fagerman; daughters, Gwen Truax and Dawn Riga; and one daughter-in-law, Ruth Fagerman.

Those left behind to cherish Roger’s memory are his loving wife of 70 years, Janice Fagerman of Walker; sons Jay (Terri) Fagerman of Walker and Guy Fagerman of Zimmerman; brother Owen Fagerman of Hackensack; grandchildren Shaun Truax, Jerad (Paige) Fagerman, Jalyn Fagerman and Jamie (Jameson) Fagerman; and three great-grandchildren, Miley Fagerman, Gunner J. Fagerman and Samantha Prose.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com

Roger’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Fagerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments