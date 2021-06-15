Roger Tennyson
Roger Herman Tennyson, 78, passed away in Edinburg, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

His life will be celebrated with a memorial service at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker June 22 at 11 a.m., with a one hour visitation prior to services, also at the church. A private inurnment with military honors will be held at Camp Ripley in Little Falls at a later date.

Roger was born on December 8, 1942, in Albert Lea, Minn., to Herman and Anne Tennyson.  Roger graduated from Albert Lea High School and served four years in the U.S. Navy.  He was a great cook and loved woodworking, hunting, fishing, and visiting with the grandkids.  Roger was a truly kind and giving person and will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Anne Tennyson.

Those he leaves behind are his wife of 51 years, Susan (Arendts) Tennyson of Walker and Pharr, Texas; son, Erik and daughter-in-law Andrea (Phaneuf); grandchildren, Carter and Quinn of Austin, Texas; sisters, Virginia Gabel of Palentine, Ill. and June Krishna of Montclaire, N.J.

