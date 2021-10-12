Roland Bode

Roland Emil Bode, 85, of Walker, Minn., passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the May Creek Campus in Walker with his loving bride by his side.
Visitation for Roland will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., all held at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker, with Pastor David Smith officiating. Pallbearers helping to lay Roland to rest are Dale Berndt, David Berndt, Keith Berndt, Darla and Chuck Klossner, and Andy Golden. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker following the service at the church. Military honors at the cemetery will be accorded by the Walker American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard.
Roland was born May 17, 1936, in New Ulm, the son of Emil and Rebecca (Pehling) Bode. He grew up and was raised on a farm in Courtland. He attended school in Nicollet and graduated in 1954. Following graduation, he enlisted with the Army National Guard and later worked for Gag Sheet metal company, then for BF Goodrich as a line inspector.
Roland and Lavon were united in marriage on April 30, 1960, in New Ulm. Roland and Lavon would take time and vacation in Walker before making it their final home in 1990. Roland was active with Hope Lutheran Church, the Leech Lake Riders Snowmobile Club, the Friday night dinner club, and the local coffee club that would meet at various houses around the area. He loved fishing, hunting deer, grouse, and pheasants, but most of all, just being at the lake.
The family that Roland joins again are his mom and dad, Emil and Rebecca; and one sister and brother in-law, Alice and Gordon Berndt.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memories are his loving bride of 61 years, Lavon Bode of Walker; nephews, Dale (Kathy) Berndt of Courtland, David (Lisa) Berndt of Mankato, Keith (Heather) Berndt of Shakopee, and Paul (Tammy) Leikam of Savage; one niece, Darla (Chuck) Klossner of Mankato; sisters-in-law Cyrilla Portner of New Ulm, Carol Ludewig of New Ulm and Mercedes (Bob) Pelzel of Sleepy Eye; and brothers-in-law Milton Gulden of New Ulm, and Ken (Marcey) Gulden of New Ulm.
Roland’s family would like to thank the May Creek staff for the wonderful care that was given to Roland and Lavon during this difficult time.
Online condolences for Roland’s family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Roland’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
