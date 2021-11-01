Rolf Arne Widlund, 81, “The Swede,” passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Park Rapids, Minn.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Nov. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker. A memorial service begins at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stillwater, with a two-hour visitation held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services. Burial is at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater following services.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Rolf’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.