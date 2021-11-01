Rolf Arne Widlund, 81, “The Swede,” passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Park Rapids, Minn.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Nov. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home in  Walker. A memorial service begins at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stillwater, with a two-hour visitation held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services. Burial is at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater following services.

Rolf’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

