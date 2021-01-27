Romona 'Mona' Patzer
Romona “Mona” Margaret (St. Arnaud) Patzer, 84, of Cass Lake, Minn., journeyed to the spirit world Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, from the Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.

A Celebration of Mona’s life will be held later this summer.

Mona was born in Fort Totten, N.D., April 26, 1936, to Agnes (LaCroix) and Leonard St. Arnaud.

Mona’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

