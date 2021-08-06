Ronald Erickson

Ronald Ellis Erickson, 84, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 after battling health problems.
Ron will be buried by an honor guard and family at a service Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Ft. Snelling Veteran’s Cemetery.
Ron was raised in the Annandale area where he schooled (Annandale High School 1954 graduate) in the winter and farmed in the summer — instilling in Ron an ethic for the land and lifelong quest to read and learn.
After serving in the U.S, Army’s Presidential Honor Guard from 1956-58, Ron earned a wildlife biology degree from the University of Minnesota and a master’s of wildlife and fisheries degree from South Dakota State University. Along the way, Ron married LeRae Loken on Sept. 6, 1958, and they had Terri, Ladd and Bret — all of whom survive him.
Ron began his professional career as biologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, but in 1966 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hired him to serve in many capacities — from refuge and watershed management, the White House’s Scientific Assessment and Strategy Team, to ultimately being in charge of mapping and digitizing all the wetlands in eight states for the National Wetland Inventory.
Ron, his brothers and a brother-in-law bought 100 acres of woods and wetlands near Pine River, where they built a rugged cabin that served them and their families with years of fishing and hunting adventures.
When Ron retired in 1994 the northern woods called him to rural Walker, where he spent his retirement years crafting logs and boards out of his woods for the house of his dream. The 80 acres he built it on showed that from boyhood through fatherhood, from young veteran to learned professional, there was never a separation in Ron from the land.
Ron is survived by his three children, Terri Shepherd, Ladd Erickson and Bret Erickson; three granddaughters,Codi (Justin), Casie and Kelsey; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Wyatt and Maxley; brother Glenn (Iona); and several nieces and nephews.
