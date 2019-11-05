RosaLynda Oothoudt

RosaLynda Jean Oothoudt, 43 years young, journeyed home Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
A wake for RosaLynda began Nov. 2 and continued until her funeral service Nov. 4 at the Onigum Community Center with Father Timothy Lange officiating. Interment will be in the Old Agency Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers for RosaLynda will be Sam Reese, Josh Thompson, Jeremiah Smith, LeRoy Gale, Roman Oothoudt, Charles Oothoudt, Dion Oothoudt and Deondre Gale. Alternate pallbearers are Joe Gale, Conrad Smith, Wesley Oothoudt, and Dave Smith II. Her honorary pallbearers are TahSheena Smith, Emmilee Smith, Jill Thompson, Maggi Jordan and all her other friends and family.
RosaLynda was born June 2, 1976, to Frieda (Smith) and Ray Oothoudt in Park Rapids, Minn. She was baptized at eight months and had her first communion at eight years old. RosaLynda attended Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School until the ninth-grade then went to Flandreau Indian School in North Dakota for one year before deciding to come back home. She graduated from the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig High School in 1994. She was a very loving and caring woman and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
She goes home to meet her father, Ray Oothoudt; grandparents, Clayton and Betty Oothoudt, Frances “Muzzin” Jordan and John Smith; nephews, James Elmberg, Jason Howard and Eric Rico; uncles, David Smith I and Leo “Bart” Jordan and cousins, Alonzo and Dominique Smith and Lynda Morrison.
RosaLynda is survived by her two children, RosaMaria Oothoudt and Dylan Winstrom, both of Onigum; her mother, Frieda Oothoudt of Onigum; sister, LaVae Oothoudt of Onigum; brothers, Steve Howard of Cass Lake, Joe and Patrick Howard of Onigum, Daniel, Frank and Aaron Oothoudt, Sr., all of Onigum; special nieces, Monica, Marissa and SeQuoyah Oothoudt, Dalyla Johnson, Lexy and Janine Rico; special nephews, Aaron Oothoudt Jr., Charles Oothoudt Jr., Iverson Wakanabo, Kevin and Craig Rico; numerous other nieces and nephews, many more relatives, and her friends.
RosaLynda’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
