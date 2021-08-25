Rose Marie Poncelet, 78, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away Wednesday. Aug. 18, 2021, at the Bemidji Sanford Health Center.
Funeral services are Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Cease Family Funeral Home Chapel in Park Rapids. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Akeley City Cemetery. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com
Rose Lish was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Bert and Mae (Abraham) Lish. She grew up and attended school in Akeley.
She was united in marriage to Jerome Poncelet Oct. 1, 1960, in Akeley. They were blessed with three children and until her children were all in school, she was a stay at home mom. Once they were in school, she worked as a waitress and later on as a cook in a couple of prominent restaurants in Walker.
In 1985 she graduated from DL Votech with a medical secretary degree. She worked for three years at the Park Rapids hospital before deciding this wasn’t the job for her. She then worked at the Holiday Station Store in Walker for many years.
Her husband Jerome passed away in 1993. She decided to move on to a new venture. She purchased and operated a bar/restaurant in Kindred, N.D., for six years. After this she decided to be closer to family , especially her granddaughters. She moved to Park Rapids and she went to work as a cashier at Walmart until her retirement.
Rose and her husband purchased 80 acres of land in Akeley where they cleared the land and in 1972 built their family home. Every year they had two enormous gardens which produced enough vegetables for only the summer but she canned and froze enough vegetables to last the family through the winter. Cooking and baking were her passion and she loved to share what she made with family and friends. In anticipation of Christmas, every year she would bake 85 different types of breads, cookies, and candy.
In 2018 she moved to the Riverside Apartments in Park Rapids where she met and made many new friends, which provided her even more opportunities to share this passion with many others. Her health had deteriorated in the last couple of years; however cooking and baking for her family and friends remained constant until the end.
Rose is survived by her three children: Cindy (Brian) Smith of Woodbury, Allen Poncelet of Akeley and Greg Poncelet of Nevis; two granddaughters Alexis (Carter Rech) Poncelet of Nevis and Lechia Poncelet of Nevis; brother Pete (Judy) Lish of Wildwood, Fla.; brother-in-law Dan Fay of Coon Rapids; and her close friend, Frank Moore of Park Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and sister Joanne Fay.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, Minn.
