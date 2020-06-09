Rosemond “Rosie” Woodruff, 95, entered into her heavenly home Monday, June 1, 2020, while her son, Jack was holding her hand.
A celebration of life mass will take place as soon as we are able to safely gather again.
Rosie was living on her own and enjoying her life and family to the fullest. She loved her church at St. Raphael’s, where she was a member for 50 years and still active. She is a retiree of Pillsbury-General Mills, where she worked in the test kitchens until she was 84 years old.
She was a devoted mother to her five children, their spouses, all of her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each family member had a special place in Rosie’s heart and a favorite birthday treat, which she would bake to order. She made every wedding cake, anniversary cake, birthday treat, and special occasion dessert for not only her family, but extended to friends as well.
She is survived by her loving children, Jeffrey (Lori Reeve) Woodruff; Timothy (Norine) Woodruff; Jack (Debra) Woodruff; Jill (Greg) Woodruff-Gerold; Hurcil (Sue) Woodruff; brother, Chester Malek. She is also survived by so many wonderful and special grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne (Goog) Woodruff; her mother, Irene (Billeadeau) Malek; father, Chester Malek; and brother, Herbert Freeberg.
The Gearty-Delmore Park Chapel of Robbinsdale, Minn., is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.