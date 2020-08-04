Roy Allan Hoese, 67, of Longville, Minn., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home with family by his side, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of Roy’s life will begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at his home at 7146 County Road 39 NE, Longville. All his family and friends are welcome.
Roy was born in Minneapolis on Sept. 1, 1952, and raised in Mayer. Roy’s love for driving over the road was who he was. His career of 41 years had him drive over 4 million miles. He got his start with Busing Brothers and Nationwide Carriers. Roy owned a few of his own Peterbuilt trucks. He also drove for TJ Potter Trucking, BM Trucking, Bultsma Trucking, and Hausman Motor Sports.
Roy gave up the road and come home when he was diagnosed with cancer. He then worked for Northern Lights Casino and Hotel as a shuttle driver, guard and valet.
Roy’s first love was his family, then his Harley and he worked hard for both. He loved hunting and fishing and his love for birds and flowers had him busy in the yard up until his last days.
Family that Roy is reunited with are his parents, Myron and June Hoese; and two stepson, Jayme and Jacob Wipper.
He leaves behind his wife, Lynda; his buddy and grandson, Phillip J. Wipper; daughter Jody Bentz; stepdaughters Dawn (Ken) Flanery, Kelly Wipper and Brenda Finken; stepsons Joshua (Billie) Wipper, Brad Evenson and Brian Newkom; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and special friends Heather, Katie, Aaron, Carin, Teddy, Ron, Bob and Mike.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Roy’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.