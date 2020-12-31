Ruby 'Paula' Muller

Ruby Pauline “Paula” Muller, 71, of White City, Kansas, joined her Heavenly Father Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Per Paula’s wishes the family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date.
Paula was the only child of Leo and Minnie (Keener) Bates, born in Denton, Texas, on Oct. 19, 1949. She grew up in Stockton, Calif., but moved to Mena, Ark., early in her adult life to be closer to her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Paula married Ronald Egger Jr. and they raised both of their boys, Jason and Joseph, in the country. She worked as a receptionist at the local doctor’s office and drove school bus for the Mena Public School District for a few years. Her most enjoyable career choice was when she was a certified nursing assistant at Rich Mountain Manor for several years. She loved so many of the residents she worked with and her personality, love and compassion allowed her to forge a tight bond with many of the residents and staff members there.
After divorcing her husband Ron in 1984, Paula moved to Whipholt, Minn., and was part owner of Castaway Resort, a fishing resort on Leech Lake, where she ran the small café and lodge for a few years before returning to her passion of caring for others as a CNA at Ah-Gwah-Ching Nursing Home in Walker. There she met the love of her life and married John Muller, a retired park ranger from the US Department of the Interior, who was working as a maintenance supervisor for the state-run nursing home.
Together, Paula and John embarked on a new adventure when they moved to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. John ran the Desert View Watchtower while Paula managed the cafeteria and helped out in the gift shop. While there she and John became very close with several park rangers and staff members in the area, as well as members of the local Native American tribes, particularly with those of the Navajo, Hopi, Yavapai, Havasupai and Zuni tribes. Paula and John were honored to be invited to several Native American weddings and other religious ceremonies that few non-native folks were able to witness. She grew very fond of the indigenous peoples of the Southwest, and gained many life-long friends in the region.
Paula and John then moved to Furnace Creek, Calif., and worked in the Furnace Creek Resort in the middle of Death Valley. Again, they made long lasting friendships while working there and continued to immerse themselves in the local history and culture.
Upon John’s retirement, Paula and John returned closer to her family and bought a home in DeQueen, Ariz. Paula worked part time at a local sandwich shop, just to continue to be active and sociable. She loved people and caring for children and the elderly.
A few years later Paula and John moved to White City, where she continued to work until her passing as a part-time teller at the local Central National Bank, later the Bank of the Flint Hills Branch in White City. She enjoyed working there so much. She cherished her co-workers and considered them family. She so loved working with the many customers in the area and considered all she served as friends.
Paula was also a member of the White City Relay For Life team for several years having participated in numerous fundraising activities for the Team in support of the American Cancer Society.
Paula’s love of people, since of humor and her uplifting spirit will be missed by all. Paula loved being involved in the White City Public Library where she served as a board member. She was also a member of the White City Senior Housing Board and The White City United Methodist Church.
Even in this day of advanced technology and social media, she still preferred writing cards and letters. People often commented about her beautiful handwriting skills. She was an avid reader and had a natural “green thumb.” When in better health she would enjoy spending hours tending her flowers or growing a small garden or patches of vegetables around her house. She treasured the time she spent with her family most and was known as “Nana” to her grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. The family has many memories of sitting around the dining room table playing cards or Yahtzee. She never knew a stranger and considered almost everyone that she met as a friend.
Paula is survived by her sons Jason (Jay) and Tarra Egger of White City; Joseph (Joe) and Tammy Egger of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Paula had requested that donations be made in her honor to either the White City Public Library, or the White City United Methodist Church.
