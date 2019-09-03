Russell Walsh

Russell (Russ) Harold Walsh, 73, of Park Rapids, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family.
Funeral services were held Aug. 19 at Peace Lutheran Church in Nevis.
Russ was born Jan. 4, 1946, in Park Rapids to Harold Laverne Walsh and Barbara Marie Hummel. He was one of three children raised on a dairy farm near Two Inlets. He attended a one-room schoolhouse through the eighth-grade, taught some of those years by his grandmother, Ethel Walsh.
When his family sold the farm in 1960, Russ attended the local high school where he was active on the football and wrestling teams. Russ joined the Army National Guard and began his business degree at Bemidji State University.
In 1968, Russ met Donna Jean Manshardt, his wife-to-be. They married in 1970. After living a short time in Minneapolis where Russ had taken a sales position with the furniture company Chittenden and Eastman, the couple made their home in Winona. In 1976, the small family that then included two children, Ryan and Cara, moved to Park Rapids, so that Russ could help with his parents’ business, Walsh Christmas Trees and Nursery. Shortly thereafter, a third child, Gregory, was born.
After the death of his father, Harold, Russ assumed joint ownership of the family tree and nursery business with his mother, raising his own three children on the tree farm.
In 1988, Russ began working as a sales representative with Lutheran Brotherhood/ Thrivent, serving the Hubbard and Cass County area. Russ semi-retired in 2012. He spent his retirement hunting and enjoying the north woods. He and Donna also traveled and visited family in far flung places.
Russ is survived by his wife, Donna; his three children, Ryan (Marsha), Cara Walsh-Dorman (Eddie), and Greg (Kathy); his grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneral home.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.