Ruth “Casey” Sears, 92, of Yuma, Ariz., passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Kindred Homes of Yuma.
A memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Casey was born May 19, 1928, in Walker, Minn., to William and Ella Casey. She was the youngest of their three children.
Following her graduation from Walker High School, Casey married Earnest “Bud” Iorns and had seven children. After parting ways, she continued to work hard to support her children and provide a loving home.
While living in Colorado Springs she met and married Samuel Sears, and they soon added a set of twins to the family. In 1966 the family planted roots in Yuma. Casey worked many years at the Arroyo Dunes in Yuma where she never met a stranger and made lifelong friendships.
Sam and Casey moved to Germany in the early ‘80s where they spent 12 years touring Europe and living life to the fullest. After retirement from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) where she managed multiple school cafeteria programs, they returned to Yuma to enjoy being closer to family and friends.
Those of us lucky enough to have known Casey knew she was a strong spirited woman who always had a one liner for everything, and an open heart to any animal in need. Her humor and caring nature made her the glue that held her family together. She made sure her home was open to all, whether you were swimming in the backyard pool, getting skunked at cribbage, or playing a family game of Yahtzee.
She was devoted to her family and loved having everyone around the table enjoying a meal fit for an army, because she never could figure out how to make a meal for two.
Casey is survived by her children, Kathie Blohm, Connie (Gary) Mayer, Nancy Potts, Patrick Iorns, David Iorns, Theresa Duncan, Toni (Louis) Stier, and Steven (Vicki) Sears; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Casey was greeted in Heaven by her loving husband Sam, of 39 years; parents, William and Ella; brothers, Maurice and George; son, Bennett; and grandsons, Cory Angermeier, Cody Iorns and baby John Blohm.
