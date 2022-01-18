Ruth Beverly Roy, 88, Walker, Minn., passed Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Sanford Bemidji Hospital.
A celebration of Ruth’s well-lived Christian life is scheduled for Feb. 5. Visitation begins at noon, a memorial service at 1 p.m., followed by a reception, all at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.
Ruth was born Oct. 20, 1933, in Montfort, Wis., to Clarence John Novak and Ruth Ann (Picha) Novak. She graduated from Montfort High School in 1951, and graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, with a bachelor’s degree in vocal music education in 1955. She began her teaching career in Lake Mills, Iowa, as a high school vocal music teacher.
Ruth met James Roy on a blind date in December 1955, and they married six months later on June 3, 1956. The family moved several times as Jim pursued his education and within a four-year period their three children, Stephanie, Roberta and Robb, were born. She became a stay-at-home mom, and the family settled in St. Cloud in 1964.
Ruth lived an active and creative life. She taught piano out of the family home and was very involved in the community. She volunteered for the Minnesota Chapter of the American Cancer Society, served as a 4-H club leader, church choir director and political campaign staffer, directed, and performed in numerous theatrical and musical productions, co-chaired the Minnesota Chapter of the American Association of University Women and St. Cloud State University Faculty Wives Association.
Ruth was always busy with her hands. She was an excellent seamstress and knit everyone she knew a pair of mittens, scarf or sweater. She loved learning and always carried a basket with her newest craft project. If you knew Ruth, you have at least one of her handcrafted items.
Ruth and her family loved to travel. Believe it or not, she was in charge of meal planning for 75 university students and faculty when Jim directed international study abroad programs in England and Denmark.
Ruth loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She never missed an opportunity to attend (and, as the quintessential entertainer, participate in) her children’s or grandchildren’s events. Many will remember whenever Ruth entered a room, she broke into song!
After retiring in 1994, Ruth and Jim became snowbirds in Arizona, and she really amped up her crafting, actively seeking out and hawking her wares at area craft shows. On any given fall Sunday (and Monday and Thursday), you would find Ruth watching her favorite NFL football team, the Vikings, alongside other family fans! Ruth was a lifelong educator, was patient, generous, and a great story and joke teller; her glass was always half full!
Ruth is survived by daughters Stephanie Roy, Walker and Roberta Roy-Arndt (Jim), Minnetonka; daughter-in-law Mary Roy, Grand Rapids; eight grandchildren, John, Robb Jr., Charlie, James, Peter, Emily, Alexa and Katherine; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Jim, her soulmate and husband of 61 years; her beloved son Robb; her parents; sisters Elaine and Joyce; and other relatives.
Ruth’s family is thankful for the love and support from friends and relatives who continue to pray for them. We bid a loving farewell to mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and wonderful human being.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth Roy can be made to: Paws and Claws Animal Rescue Resort, P.O. Box 175, Hackensack, MN. 56452.
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Ruth’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
