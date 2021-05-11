Ruth Marion Stenberg, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning May 5, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society, in Pine River, Minn.
Ruth was born Sept. 26, 1925, in Hill City. She married Gerald Stenberg Aug. 9, 1947, and together had two children, Gayle and Leigh.
Ruth was a longtime fixture in the Backus community. She and Gerald, before he passed in 1953, owned the Red Owl Grocery Store in town. Ruth was an elementary teacher and principal at Backus Elementary School until her retirement in 1982, where she touched and helped shape many children’s lives.
In retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Deep Portage Learning Center, serving at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack, and most importantly spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Leigh Metcalf; granddaughter, Vicki Kush (Salzwedel) and husband, James; grandson, Gerald Salzwedel; granddaughter, Amy Orilall (Metcalf) and husband Chris; granddaughter, Amanda Mikota (Metcalf) and husband Chad; and her great-grandchildren, Kaeli, JJ, Adryanna, Tyler, Anna, Marcus, and Harper.
A private ceremony will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Deep Portage Learning Center.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn.
