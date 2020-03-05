Sandee Haugene, 69, quietly departed this life Monday, March 2, 2020, at Woodland Senior Living Apartments in Brainerd, Minn., with her family by her side and her friends in their prayers.

Services will be March 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and formal services begin at 11. Memorials only please, instead of flowers.

Sandee was born Aug. 26, 1950, attending school in Walker and graduating Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science in Elementary Education.

She married Steven Haugene March 4, 1972, at Walker’s St. Agnes Catholic Church. The Haugenes made their home in Brainerd, and they had two sons, Jeffrey and Christopher.

Sandee held children’s education and thoughtful guidance as a sacred calling that she kept as a daily theme in her daycare for more than 40 years. She cared for dozens of children during her career, all of whom she listed from memory over the last few months. Sandee also taught Sunday School at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd, where she served on several boards and committees finding such comfort in the people that helped serve Trinity.

Sandee participated in the Crow Wing County Licensed Family Child Care Association’s efforts as well as acquiring several continuing education courses utilizing county, state, and federal grant programs and education initiatives for early childhood education.

She was preceded in death by her mother Pauline Aitken; and brothers Duane, Roger and Larry Aitken.

She will forever be warmly cherished in the lives of  her family: husband, Steve; sons and daughter-in-law Jeff (Jill) and Christopher; as well as her adored grandchildren, Benjamin and Andrew; brothers, Joseph (Margo) Aitken, Robert (June) Aitken; sisters and brothers-in-law Nancy and Scott Baker, Susan and Rick Pratt and Janet and Truett Stoneberg; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home in Brainerd, Minn., is handling arrangements.

