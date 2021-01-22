Sandra McCartney

Sandra “Sandy” McCartney passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Sandy was born September 1942 in Indianola, Iowa, the daughter of Cecil A. and Elizabeth A. (Souder) Utsler. She grew up loving horses, especially her horse Chief. Together they would go on long rides through the surrounding countryside.
After graduating from Indianola High School in 1960, Sandy attended Des Moines Tech. Upon graduation she went on to work for the State of Iowa as a secretary.
On May 25, 1963, in Des Moines, Iowa, Sandy married Milan “Mike” McCartney, who was serving in the United States Navy. In the next dozen years, they made their way to Adak Naval Air Station, Adak, Alaska, then on to the Naval Reserve Centers in Sheboygan, Wis., Louisville, Kent., and St. Paul. During this time Sandy and Mike had two daughters, adopted some cats and Brandy Beagle. They bought a station wagon to haul everyone in from place to place.
Once Mike retired from the Navy, they made their home on Stony Lake near Hackensack. Sandy worked for a variety of local businesses and sold real estate. In later years she helped Mike with the family plumbing business, especially when it came to closing summer lake homes for the winter.
She got a kick out of telling people at the Hackensack Muni that she was the official “potty dipper.” When Mike retired from the plumbing business, they moved to Tenstrike, then to a few places south before returning to Minnesota.
Sandy loved flowers and had a knack for keeping poinsettias alive from season to season. She made the best homemade pizza and peanut brittle — making batch after batch of brittle during the holidays to share with others.
She is survived by her daughter Robin McCartney; daughter Stacy Welter and fiancé Jeff Wolter; granddaughter Gabrielle Welter and fiancé Nathan Tooley; grandson Andrew Welter; sister Ruth Utsler-Smith and husband Mike; and brother Chuck Utsler and wife Melody.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband Mike and her parents.
The family will be holding a private burial and spreading of ashes for both Sandy “Mom” and Mike “Dad” when it is safe to do so.
