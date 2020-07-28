Sandra Pauly

Sandra Lee Pauly, 77, of Walker, Minn., passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.
A private graveside service was held July 25 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
Sandra was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Minneapolis to Van and Dorothy VanSteenwyk. She was the oldest of five children.
The family lived in New Mexico and California for a short time and moved back to Minnesota. Sandra attended school in Walker and graduated in 1960.
Sandra married Robert Pauly Jr. Jan. 21, 1961, and throughout the years had six children. Sandra and Robert were married 60 years.
Sandra worked at the Dutchman Supper Club for her parents, and also for Beulah Hendricks and the Cass County Assessor’s Office until retirement. After retirement she embarked on a new journey, opening up Little Apple Paperback Exchange until health issues forced her to retire. Sandra’s love of reading did not end. It was not uncommon to see her reading one of her favorite Nora Roberts books and recently enjoying William Kent Krueger book in her recliner.
She had many hobbies throughout the years from sewing, crocheting and shopping for unique gifts for birthdays and stocking stuffers. Sandra had many joys in her life; family, friends, classmates, dancing and holidays.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Rob; daughters, Shawn (Glenn) Kingsley, Michele (Jim) McLaughlin, Stephanie (Rob) Andrews, and Tabitha (Gene) Hagen; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Sandra will be joined in Eternal Life with son, Matthew Franz; niece, Tiffany Jean; granddaughter, Samantha; sister Peggy; sisters-in-law, Mary and Nancy; parents, Van and Dorothy VanSteenwyk; and in-laws Robert and Charlotte Pauly.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service www.whisperingpinesnorth.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.