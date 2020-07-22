Sandra Pauly, 77, of Walker, Minn., passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

A full obituary will follow in the next week’s edition.

Arrangements by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker, Minn. www.whisperingpinesnorth.com

