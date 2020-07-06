Sandra 'Sandy' Richardson

Sandra “Sandy” Marie (Nagel) Richardson, 76, of Walker, Minn., died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Rochester, Minn., after a long illness.
To protect the health of those Sandy loved, the celebration of Sandy’s life will be held for immediate family by invitation only at 2 p.m. July 10 at the Community Church of Walker. For all others, the service will be live-streamed to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker and available for individual viewing. Information for the live stream will be posted to the Community Church of Walker website https://uccwalker.com/on-line-worship-services/ Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service, at the Community Church of Walker for immediate and invited family and at Northern Peace Funeral Home for remaining guests. Inurnment will be open to all and held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Walker at 3 p.m.
We ask for your understanding as we navigate a balance between gathering to support one another and maintaining safety during these unprecedented and challenging times.
Sandy was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Hackensack to Ewald and Carrie Nagel. Sandy was raised on a farm in Hackensack with her siblings Donna (Westlund), June (Sykes), Robert, Gladys (Chelte) and Richard. She attended primary and middle school in Hackensack and high school in Walker.
She married Harland (Jack) Hall Finney in 1961. Sandy and Jack had four daughters Patricia, Janell (Koering), Debby (Yates) and Lila (Rutten) and raised their children in Walker.
Sandy married Ernest “Ernie” Cecil Richardson Jr. in 1991 and lived her remaining days in Walker. Sandy and Ernie traveled all over the country in the early days of their marriage, and she recalled those travels with great fondness.
Sandy enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, crocheting, swimming, golfing, fishing, gardening and snowmobiling. She earned the nickname “Handy Sandy” for her ability to figure just about anything out and to do anything she set her mind to. She was an active person for most of her life and ran circles around everyone!
Sandy was a beautiful and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ewald Otto Nagel and Carrie (Peterson) Nagel; siblings Donna (Westlund), June (Sykes) and Robert Nagel; and daughter Patricia Finney.
Sandy is survived by and alive in the hearts of her siblings Gladys Chelte (Minneapolis) and Richard Nagel (Hackensack), daughters Janell (Brad) Koering (Brainerd), Debby Yates (Bemidji) and Lila (Derek) Rutten (Rochester), and step-daughter Rhonda Richardson (Minneapolis). Others left behind to celebrate her memory include grandchildren Stan, Linnaea and Grant Lindahl, John, Victoria, and Lexi Yates, and Julian and Chloe Rutten, and great-granddaughter Pyper Lindahl.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local food bank or to the Walker Area Food Shelf. Sandy loved to feed people and was particularly fond of cookies, so please consider this in your offering. Mail financial support donation to: Walker Area Food Shelf, P.O. Box 1101 | Walker, MN 56484 Donate online at http://walkerfoodshelf.com/donate/
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Sandy’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
