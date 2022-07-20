Sarah Cox, 87, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd, of multiple health issues. Her kind, quiet spirit was a gift to our community.
Sarah was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Wilmington, Delaware. She majored in English at Smith College in Northampton, Mass., and went on to study at Union Theological Seminary in New York in preparation to teach religion at the secondary level. She and Tom Cox were classmates at the seminary. Their friendship turned to romance and they were married at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City in 1960.
Tom and Sarah have three sons, Geoffrey (Susan), of Sterling, Va.; Tom (Oksana), of Chanhassen, and David, who died prematurely in September 2016. Their family has grown to include four grandchildren: Kevin, Stephanie, Tanya and Sasha.
Sarah was a stay at home mom until their youngest son, Tom, entered preschool, when she also returned to school. She earned an MS in the Administration of Justice from American University in 1975. She worked as a management analyst in the social services and sheriff’s departments for the government of Fairfax County, Virginia.
Sarah enjoyed cooking, gardening, boating, swimming, snorkeling, reading, singing, entertaining and travelling. For many years she and her family spent a month a year at their cabin on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack. After retirement in 1998, Sarah and Tom stretched that to five months. In 2005 they rebuilt their cabin into a year-round home and moved there year-round in 2007.
In November 2009, Sarah and Tom joined the Covenant Living of Golden Valley continuing care retirement community near Minneapolis and split their time between Golden Valley and their Ten Mile Lake home. Sarah was active in the Ten Mile Lake Association (she edited the Association newsletter for many years) and in Union Congregational Church of Hackensack, where she sang in the choir, played in the bell choir and served on Union’s Justice Ministry Team.
Among the achievements in her retirement years of which she was most proud was her organization in 2013 of three public town meetings focused on the operations of the criminal justice systems of Cass County and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and, in 2017, and of a public symposium, “Let’s Talk,” which focused on the interaction and cooperation of the governments of Cass County and of the Leech Lake Band.
There will be a memorial service for Sarah at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Union Congregational Church in Hackensack with a light lunch to follow. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to Ten Mile Lake Association, P.O. Box 412, Hackensack MN 56452, or to Union Congregational Church, P.O. Box 10, Hackensack MN 56452.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.