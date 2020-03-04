Sarah Schmidt

Sarah Ann Schmidt, 65, passed away while in hospice care at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
A private celebration of life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider supporting Faith in Action for Cass County, PO Box 512, Hackensack, MN 56452; https://faith-in-action-for-cass-county.networkforgood.com/projects/74668-faith-in-action-for-cass-county-mn).
Sarah was born in St. Louis, Mo., to Mary Ann Young and Malcolm J. Schmidt. Sarah spent her early years in Illinois and Iowa. She lived for many years in San Francisco and Seattle, finally settling in the Hackensack/Walker area in 1996.
Sarah was an elementary school teacher in Walker for about 10 years.
Sarah loved sunsets on Ten Mile Lake, time with relatives and good friends, reading, travel, crafts and the many students she worked with over the years at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary School. She was especially fond of her nephews, Christopher and Michael Schmidt of Kansas City, and her nephew Joseph and niece Jenna Krivit from St. Paul, now living overseas.
Sarah is preceded in death by her father Mal Schmidt and mother Mary Ann Schmidt.
Sarah volunteered over the years for Faith in Action and later relied on their services as her illness progressed.
