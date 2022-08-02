Scott Damm
Photo submitted

Scott Anthony Damm passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, after a long, courageous fight with cancer.

Scott was born in Sleepy Eye, Minn., on Sept. 19, 1957. He grew up in Isanti, where he enjoyed sledding, snowmobiling and all the freedoms offered to rural kids. He attended Bethel Elementary and graduated from Irondale High School in Mounds View in 1976.

