Scott Anthony Kovaleski, 57, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home in Hackensack, Minn.
Funeral services will be held Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Hackensack.
Scott was born in Carbondale, Ill., Sept. 29, 1964, to parents Tony Kovaleski and Judy Kovaleski. The family moved to Decatur, Ill., where Scott graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1982. Following graduation he joined the Army C-4-2 where he spent four years and then he worked for the State Department.
Scott was a music and food lover, an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing, hiking, and spending time with family and friends. He was always ready with a story and a strong shoulder to lean on.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Kovalesk,i and two daughters, Mattea and Carrisa, of San Francisco; brothers Todd Kovaleski of Belvidere, ll., Ed Hughes (Mary Ellen) of Liberty, Mo., Rick Hughes (Debbie) of Hackensack; sister Kate Kovaleski of San Francisco; 10 nieces and nephews; and one great-niece and two great-nephews.
Please direct any flowers to Whispering Pines Funeral Home, 7981 Town Hall Road, NW, Walker, MN 56484
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral Home of Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
