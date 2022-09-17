Scott Anthony Kovaleski, 57, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home in Hackensack, Minn.

Funeral services will be held Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Hackensack.

