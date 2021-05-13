Scott William Voudren, 48, of Hackensack, Minn., died in a traffic accident that occurred near Hackensack late Friday afternoon, May 7, 2021.
A Memorial Service celebrating Scott’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with the Rev. Karen Young-Trenne officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1 to 2 p.m. The service will be livestreamed by logging on to www.stenshoelhouske.com shortly before 2, going to the bottom of Scott’s obituary page and clicking on the prompt to view the funeral.
Scott was born July 26, 1972, in Saranac Lake, NY, to Dave and Lisa (Sussey) Voudren. He grew up and was educated there and later employed in the area. He and Leann Marie Hooker, who he had known since they were in sixth-grade, became companions in 1993 and provided a loving home for Leann’s three daughters, Kendall, Jessica and Emily. In 1995 they welcomed their son, David Scott, to the family.
Scott, Leann and the kids moved to Shelly, Minn., in 1999 where he began working for the Columbia Grain Company. Scott and Leann were united in marriage on June 29, 2000, at an outdoor wedding ceremony held in Saranac Lake. In 2014 Scott relocated to Hackensack to begin working for Mann Lake Ltd. and had been with the company to the present time.
Scott was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed going on fishing trips with friends, golfing, four-wheeling and hiking. He was also an accomplished cook and liked to share new recipes. He loved being a dad and grandpa, spending time with his family whenever he could.
Family members include his wife Leann Marie Voudren of Saranac Lake, NY; their four children: Kendall Zenteno and Jessica Marciniak of Crookston, Emily Tinkham and her husband, Lance, of Fisher, and David Scott Voudren of Saranac Lake; eight grandchildren: Raymundo, Rene, Sylvia, Santos, Aubriana, Kace, Zeke and Izzy; his parents, Dave and Lisa Voudren of Saranac Lake; one sibling; mother-in-law, Jacquelyn Hilton and her husband, Theodore of Shelly, Minn.; Leann’s siblings, Renee Hooker (Tony Callaghan) of Vermontville, NY and Keith (Susan) Hooker of Saranac Lake; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Angus and Barbara Voudren, and Gus and Margaret Sussey.
Blessed be the memory of Scott William Voudren.
Memorials may be given to Scott’s family.
Online registry and messages of condolence may be made at www.stenshoelhouske.com
Arrangments provided by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral and Cremation Service in Crookston, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.