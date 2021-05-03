Sharon Chmielewski
Photo submitted

Sharon Chmielewski (Jedlicki), 80, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late James “Jim” Chmielewski. Loving mother of Thomas (Diane) Chmielewski, Susan (Mark) Larison and Tim (Kristin) Chmielewski. Grandmother of Autumn, Ryan, Jacob, Bryan (Megan), Sara (Alex), Jessica, Zoe and Delaney. Great-grandmother of Sawyer and Isabelle.

Her infectious smile, laughter and love for everyone was unmeasurable and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

