Sharon Chmielewski (Jedlicki), 80, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late James “Jim” Chmielewski. Loving mother of Thomas (Diane) Chmielewski, Susan (Mark) Larison and Tim (Kristin) Chmielewski. Grandmother of Autumn, Ryan, Jacob, Bryan (Megan), Sara (Alex), Jessica, Zoe and Delaney. Great-grandmother of Sawyer and Isabelle.
Her infectious smile, laughter and love for everyone was unmeasurable and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.