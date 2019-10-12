Sharon Heitz

Sharon “Sherry” Lynn Heitz started her Heavenly journey Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at the Longville Community Church by Pastor Duane Brown in late Spring 2020. Her interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Walker. A service will also be conducted at Bentsen Grove Resort in Palmview, Texas, in early 2020.
Sherry was a famous wildlife artist, duck decoy carver, musician, jewelry designer and person with a warm and welcoming personality. She was one of the top 18 wildlife artists and only wood carver artist to receive the National Ducks Unlimited Pallet and Chisel award. She was known as the “Duck Lady,” having carved more than 1,500 decoys for Ducks Unlimited, her favorite being the pintail drake.
Her musical talents allowed her to entertain audiences worldwide on national European tours including the U.S. Troops in Germany. She entertained for several years at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre in Minnesota. Sherry and her husband Tony entertained audiences since 2009 in the Rio Grand Valley area in Texas.
Her jewelry designs (earrings) included the “Dream Catcher.” Sherry designed and nationally sold a gold mallard duck on a chain to thousands of people worldwide.
As a painter, her acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings won blue ribbons. Her Rocky Mountain Sheep painting hangs in the Pillsbury Mansion in Minneapolis.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mae (Whitman) Arko; and her first husband, LeRoy Heitz.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Ozark; her loving and faithful Pomeranian, Shadow; three siblings: Frank (Maggie) Arko, Merna (John) Pekarna and Kevin Arko; her niece Wendy Arko; nephew, Scott (Jessica) Arko; and great-nieces and nephews: Michael (Mindi) Watson, Ryan Watson, Hayden Arko, Emma Arko and Hunter Arko.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals, American Lung Association or Longville Community Church.
Arrangements provided by Dennis Funeral Home / Midwest Cremation Association of Walker, Minn. www.dennisfuneralhome.com
