Sharon J. Stidmon, 73, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
A celebration of life will be Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Hackensack with Pastor Joel Kratzke officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Sharon was born July 10, 1946, to Eugene and Lorena (Rideout) Kahl in Pequot Lakes, Minn. She was a faithful member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Hackensack.
Sharon worked as an accountant for the Minnesota State Lottery for many years before retiring. She enjoyed many projects such as sewing and carpentry. Sharon loved all things nature, especially the sandhill cranes on the farm. Sharon was an independent, active and kind person who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Kimberly) Stidmon of Sartell; grandchildren Alycia Stidmon, Alexander Stidmon, Nathaniel Stidmon and Sean Stidmon; and sisters Janet (George) Coon, Lynn (Dan) Emery, and Laurie Kahl.
She is preceded in passing by her parents and sister Rita Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the International Crane Foundation or a donation to Share & Care of SDA in Hackensack in Sharon’s name.
Arrangements provided by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of St. Cloud, Minn.
