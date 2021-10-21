Sharon Witt

Sharon Lee Witt, 72, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Walker, Minn., where she spent the last 13 summers.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at St. Augustine’s Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Services will be live streamed and can be viewed on Williams Dingmann website at www.williamsdingmann.com..
Sharon was born May 1, 1949, the first born of Annella M. (Greeninger) and James P. Melberg of Anoka. She graduated from St. Cloud State University and taught English/Language Arts at St. Francis Xavier and St. Cloud Technical High School. After 10 years, her interests turned to real estate and construction where she spent the next 24 years working in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities areas. During her work career, Sharon served on many boards and with various volunteer organizations.
On Sept. 3, 1980, Sharon married Blair M. Witt of St. Cloud in Munsinger Park. Blair promised travel and so for the next 40-plus years, travel became a priority. Sharon was an avid gardener, cook, fisherman, skier, golfer and every kind of card game, all of which were enjoyed with close friends in Walker and Bonita Springs, Fla.
Early retirement was spent in Breckenridge, Colo., Bonita Springs and on Leech Lake in Walker.
Sharon is survived by her much-loved and loving husband, Blair; two sisters, Mary Melberg (James Hogan) and Dawn Petersen (Tom); brother James Melberg (Paula); nieces Kelsey Melberg and Jessica Viripaeff (Lexi); nephews Kyle Melberg and Adam Garcia (Claire), along with grandniece Violet and grandnephews Franklin and Oscar.
Sharon considered her sister-in-law, Barbara (Witt) and husband James Garcia her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Annella and James; a sister, Colleen (Melberg) Bell; and her favorite aunt who was like an older sister, Eileen (Greeninger) Rogers.
“In this life we cannot do great things. We can only do small things with great love.” — Mother Teresa
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are appreciated to: Breastcancer.org, Knute Nelson Hospice Care or Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minn., www.williamsdingmann.com.
