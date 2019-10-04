Shawn Karl, 55, of Akeley, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 30, at Sanford Medical Center.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Nevis. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m.  Oct. 7 at the Nevis Cease Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids and Nevis, Minn.

