Shawn Leland Karl, 55, of Akeley, Minn, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.
Funeral services were held Oct. 8 at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Nevis with Deacon John Zinniel officiating. Inurnment was at the Akeley Cemetery.
Born to Louis and Judy (Sitz) Karl on March 17, 1964, in Park Rapids, Shawn spent the next 55 years in Akeley.
He graduated from Akeley High School in 1982. On May 30, 2013, he married Brenda Coon.
A dedicated and hard worker, Shawn spent many years working for such companies as Frank’s Grocery, Allied Blacktop, Vredenburg Construction, Ah-Gwah-Ching, Levi Hosapple Construction, and the Cass County Highway Department.
He liked to keep busy, whether it was farming with his dad and brother, refurbishing old farm machinery, numerous building projects, or simply being outdoors cutting firewood. He enjoyed cattle farming, hunting, fishing, camping, playing games, softball, watching sports, holidays, and family get-togethers.
Community-minded, Shawn was a member of the Akeley Volunteer Fire Department, Lion’s Club, Akeley Ice Racers, Akeley two-person grouse hunt, multiple community softball teams, and was an active member of Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Nevis. He was also an ATV Safety Instructor and a Firearm Safety Instructor.
Shawn was a family-oriented man, who was always there to lend a hand. If you had a question, he had an answer. He had a quirky sense of humor that he passed on to his daughters. He loved to laugh.
Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Louis Karl Jr.; step-father, Mike Duclos; and his brother Stacy Karl.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughters Stephanie (Kenneth) Beaudry and Margaret Karl; mother Judy Karl-Duclos; sister Kimberly (Mick) Vredenburg; brother Scott (Jodie) Karl; sister Jody Karl; sister Meri Beth (Brett) Karl; grandchildren Alexis and Jakob Beaudry; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com
