Sheridan Chastek

Sheridan Dale Chastek, 55, was called home to be with the Lord early Friday morning, March 27, 2020, after a long struggle with many health issues.
Services are pending.
Dale was born in Bemidji, Minn., Dec. 27, 1964, to Sherman and Shirley (Westlund) Chastek. Dale went on many mission trips where he met his future wife Ghada. They were married in California Dec. 27, 2002. They had many years together raising their two daughters.
He worked for Potlatch and Evenaire of Shevlin for most of his life as a professional welder and fabricator. Dale was a master at his trade and very proud of what he made. He was featured on the cover of a magazine perched on the top of a giant smokestack at Norbord that he was welding together.
Dale was very active in his church, a true Christian and devoted to his wife and daughters.
He is survived by his wife, Ghada; daughters Anna and Natasha, all of Bemidji; sisters Sheryl (Dennis) Riggs of Alida and Sheree (Marvin) Hoie of Bagley; brothers Harley and Woody (Chris) Chastek of Cass Lake; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Chastek, mother, Shirley Karels, step-father, William Karels, sister Sharon Carlson, infant brother Sheldon, and grandparents Ed and Emily Chastek and Al and Mabel Westlund.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com
The Cease Family Funeral Homes of Bemidji are handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.