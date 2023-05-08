Sherrie Lynn Kennedy, 70, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D., with family by her side.
She was a beloved wife, devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Sherrie was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Longview, Wash., to Winfred “Tex” and Mildred “Mickey” Rush. She lived in Washington, Alabama and Texas while growing up and graduated from West Valley High School in Yakima in 1970. She met her husband, Robert “Bob,” while he was stationed in Oak Harbor, Wash., and they married in January 1972.
The couple was stationed in Washington and California until Bob retired from the Navy, then settled in Minnesota in 1989. They were married for 41 years before he passed away.
Prior to retiring, Sherrie worked for the Hotel Del Coronado, Calif., the city of Walker and Northern Lights Casino.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, bowling, dancing, and quilting. She enjoyed the life of a snowbird and traveling with Bob to winter in Texas for a few years. She was a long-standing member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Sherrie is survived by sons Jay Mesman of Sedro Wooley, Wash., and Bill (Shannon) Kennedy of Hackensack; daughter Brandi (Kristopher) Bellmont of Rockville; seven grandchildren Grayson Kennedy, Jarod Marty-Kennedy, Ryan Marty-Kennedy, Autumn Bellmont, Skye Bellmont, Gage Bellmont, River Bellmont; and siblings Deborah Himes of Lacey, Wash., and Michael (Ellen) Rush of Olympia, Wash.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bob of 41 years; parents Winfred “Tex” and Mildred “Mickie” Rush; and sister Patti Cadd.
A celebration of life will be held May 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Post 202.
