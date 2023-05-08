Sherrie Lynn Kennedy, 70, of Hackensack,  Minn., passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D., with family by her side.

She was a beloved wife, devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

