Slade Zubke

Slade Melvin Zubke, 34, of Laporte, Minn., passed away unexpectedly from a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Laporte.
A celebration of Slade’s life was held Oct. 12 at the Kabekona Community Church with Pastor Randy Riemer officiating. Inurnment was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Kabekona Corners.
Slade was born April 30, 1985, in Park Rapids, Minn., the son of Rod and Cheryl (Pederson) Zubke.
Slade grew up in the Laporte area and attended both Akeley and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley schools before graduating in 2003. During school he was an active member of band and won many awards for his ensembles and solos with his tuba.
Slade was very compassionate throughout his life and was a champion of the underdog. He would help anyone who he saw being picked on and would step in quick to put a stop to it. Slade had a heart of gold and it showed, not only with his nieces and nephews, but all who were touched by knowing him. He loved helping people, hanging out with his friends, golfing, playing darts, camping and fishing.
One of his favorite activities was hunting with family, especially his hunting partner and dad, Rod.
As everyone knows, Slade was a very social guy. He was on Laporte City Council and was very excited to join the Lakeport Fire Department. Slade had a joy for life and a great love for his daughter, Emma. He will be sadly missed by all his family and his many friends.
The family that Slade joins again are his maternal grandparents, Albert and Esther Pederson; and paternal grandparents, Melvin and Gloria Zubke.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Emma Rae Zubke; parents, Rod and Cheryl Zubke of Laporte; brothers, Shawn (Missy) Zubke of Laporte, and Nathan (Ashley Hill) Zubke of Walker; nieces, Daphne and Mylee; nephews, Adrian and Cooper; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Slade’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
