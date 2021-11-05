Stanley Anderson

Stanley Edward Anderson, 82, died unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, while traveling to Arizona for the winter months.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Nov. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Omaha, Neb. A memorial service will be held Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker with Pastor Matthew McWaters officiating. A committal service will be held June 4 at 1 p.m. at Hjerdahl Cemetery in Dalton, Minn.
Stan was born on July 5, 1939, to Alfred and Ellen (Bjelland) Anderson. With Norwegian roots, he grew up on the family farm near Hoffman. It was there that he developed his love for nature and that world around him.
He graduated from University of Minnesota Morris with a degree in education. He married Sharon Beth Johnson on July 20, 1963. After they were married, they started teaching careers in Sterling, Colo. During the summer months, they went to Millard, Neb., to be camp directors at Circle R Lutheran Bible Camp, which eventually lead to teaching careers in the Millard Public Schools.
Stan developed a love for teaching and coaching while serving as physical education teacher and wrestling coach for several years at Millard High School. His love for the outdoors then lead him to his career with the YMCA, where he became the director of Camping Services where he was instrumental in developing outdoor education programs for the public schools in the Omaha area. Further work in the YMCA led him to opening the S/SW YMCA in Omaha and serving as director of the Downtown YMCA before his retirement.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed many hobbies including: fishing, gardening, biking, photography, cooking, windsurfing and most of all time with family, especially grandchildren.
Stan and Sharon were faithful members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Millard for nearly 50 years, where he was active in church leadership and mission work. In recent years, Stan enjoyed spending summers at the cabin on Steamboat Lake, and winter months in Mesa, Ariz.
Stan will be remembered as a friend, dreamer, story teller, and outdoorsman.
Stan is survived by his children, Julie (Dave) Schenkel of Tyndall, S.D., and Hans (Erin) Anderson of Baxter; grandchildren Nathan and Noah Schenkel, Karlton and Kaya Anderson; and step-grandchildren, Justin (Chris Wheeler) Schenkel, Mike (Cheyenne) Schenkel and family, Joe (Becky) Schenkel and family, and his sister Ruth (Dave) Mickelson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; and brothers, Luther and Phillip.
