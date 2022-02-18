Stanley Hannon

Stanley Edward Hannon, 94, of Hackensack, Minn, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at The Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Pine River.
A Mass of Christian burial and Celebration of Life for Stan will be held April 22 at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack.
Stanley was born May 14, 1927, to Hazel (Martyn) and Thomas Hannon in Minneapolis. He attended Central High School and at the age 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His service took him to the distant shores of Hawaii, Japan, China, Korea and Norway.
It was while on leave from the Navy that Stan met Dolores O’Reilly in Minneapolis. They were married in Wabasha on July 15, 1950. After Stan’s discharge from the service the couple settled in Chanhassen where they created their family of eight.
Stan loved his profession of carpentry and spent many hours on projects. He built the family’s first two homes in Chanhassen and their cabin in Hackensack. In 1968 Stan and Dee purchased a 98-acre hobby farm west of Chaska and spent years remodeling the 100-year-old Chaska Brick farm house.
Stan was a skilled artisan with wood. His ideas were creative and ahead of his time.
The Navy had whetted Stan’s appetite for travel. Once the kids had fledged, Stan and Dee packed their bags and traveled to Ireland, China, England, Panama, Germany, Austria, Canada and Mexico.
Stan was a lifelong avid reader and amassed a significant library of books over his lifetime. His preference was fiction and he passed his love of reading onto many of his children.
He loved and was loved by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Stan is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel; father, Thomas; son, Terrance; and sisters, Marilyn Anderson and Lorraine Hannon.
He will be forever loved and missed by his wife, Dolores; sons, Steven Hannon, Michael (Dorothy) Hannon, Thomas Hannon; daughters, Barbara Jean (Dale) Pittman and Carol (Dave) Orr; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.
