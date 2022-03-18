Stanley Edward Hannon, 94, of Hackensack, Minn, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at The Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Pine River.

A Mass of Christian burial and Celebration of Life for Stan will be held April 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack.

Arrangements with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.

