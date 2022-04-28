Stephanie Moore

Stephanie Lynn Moore, 49, of Walker, Minn., passed away with family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer, Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.
Funeral services for Stephanie are schedule for 12 p.m. April 30, with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Walker with Pastor Terry Francis officiating. Pallbearers will be AJ Francis, Sam Francis, Joel Francis, Bill Hauer, Tom DuPaul, Scott Bischoff and Caleb Moore. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker following her services.
Stephanie was born Sept. 4, 1972, the daughter of Judith and Steven Wagar in Robbinsdale.
She had a strong passion for helping people, especially children, which lead to her career choice — a CTSS Therapist. Stephanie loved watching her boys’ sporting events and was their No. 1 fan. Her favorite shows included Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.
Stephanie loved to swim, sunbathe, go to the beach, shop and listen to music, especially Christian music. She enjoyed wine tasting at Forestedge Winery in Laporte, and Unwind Up North in Grand Rapids, with her friends. Stephanie will be greatly missed by all who knew her, including family, friends and the Remer School District.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Wagar; uncles Michael and Charles Wagar; and grandmothers Viola Zuelke and June May.
Those left behind to forever cherish Stephanie’s memory are her sons, Caleb and Christopher Moore both of Walker; father Steven Wagar of Walker; sisters Roxanne (Terry) Francis of Champlin, and Wendy (Bill) Hauer of Fridley; nieces Kristina Hauer, Ashley (Tom) Hauer and Alyssa Francis; nephews AJ Francis, Sam (Laura) Francis, Joel (Re’al) Francis and Tony Laramore; close cousin Tammy Wagar; and close friends Cindy Schmidtke and Cindy Grim.
