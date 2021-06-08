Stephen “Steve” Johnson, 74, of Laporte, Minn., passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 26 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lakeport Fire Hall in Laporte. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. at the Lakeport Cemetery.
Steve was born Feb. 20, 1947, to Lorraine Johnson. He graduated from Walker-Hackensack High School in 1965. Drafted by Uncle Sam, Steve served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.
In April 1968, Steve started his 30 years of employment at the Ford Motor Co. Assembly Plant in St. Paul.
In April 1969, Steve married Audrey Troxel from Laporte. While working in the Twin Cities, Steve, Audrey and their children resided in Lino Lakes. In June of 1998, Steve retired and moved back to Laporte.
Steve is survived by his wife Audrey; children Tom (Nicki), Heidi (Mark) Schmidt and Craig; six grandchildren, Kaylie, Kelsey, Chase, Jaelynn, Skyla and Jude; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Steve was a member of the Anderson-Black American Legion Post 462 of Laporte and was presented with a 50-year membership patch and certificate before his passing.
