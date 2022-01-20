Steven “Hollywood” Carl Pfarr, 67, of Hackensack, Minn, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd.
A Celebration of Life for Steven will be held Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Birchwood Char House and Bar in Hackensack. Urn bearer will be Tony Reinertson.
Steven was born the son of Mildred (Tormoen) and Lenard Pfarr Oct. 13, 1954, in Circle Pines, Minn.
Steven liked to sing karaoke and dance. He enjoyed watching Yellowstone and M.A.S.H. He liked to draw, hunt, golf and spend time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was a people-person; he liked to see people smile and make them laugh. Steven always had a smile on his face and was loved by many. He was a simple man who will be missed dearly.
Preceding Steven in death are his parents, Mildred and Lenard Pfarr; brother, Brad Pfarr; and brother-in-law, Rick Reinertson.
Those left behind to cherish Steven’s memory are his son, Brandon (Caedey) Pfarr of Backus; daughters, Amanda (Phil) Pfarr of Vadnais Heights, and Breanna (Jake) Pfarr of Yankton, S.D.; brother, Michael (Diane) Pfarr of Oklahoma; sisters, Lynn Reinertson of Hackensack, Lisa (Lee) Queen and Marilee (Tim) Nathnagel, both of Owatonna; three grandchildren, Payton, Mia, and Ross; and numerous other family and friends.
