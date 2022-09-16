Steven Pauly
Photo submitted

Steven “Steve” W. Pauly, 78, of Hackensack, Minn., entered eternal life Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Sept. 30, at noon with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 230 Hwy.371, Hackensack with Father Timothy Lange officiating. A reception will follow at Birchwood Char House. He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

